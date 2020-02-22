Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wade Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Wade Smith Obituary
Helen Wade Smith

Moore - Helen, 95, wife of the late, Edward William Smith, died Friday, February 21, 2020.

Helen was born on December 15, 1924, to Henry Hampton and Martha Jones Wade. She was a graduate of Greer High School and Robinson Business College. Helen was an office manager for both Neely & Gibson Coal Company and the SC Peach Growers Assoc. She was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Jean Pruett (Jim) of Spartanburg, Elaine Catto (Mike) of Moore; four grandchildren, Jeremy Pruett, Jason Catto, Justin Catto, Jaime Steading; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Smith; brothers, Loler, Charles, Lewis, Thad, Robert, and Ross Wade.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Roebuck Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Remains Ranch; 1771 John Dodd Rd., Wellford, SC 29385 or Roebuck Baptist Church; PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com

Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -