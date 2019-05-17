|
|
Helen Williams
Greenville - Helen Manley Williams, 74, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Open Arms Hospice in Simpsonville. She was surrounded by her immediate family at the time of her passing. She was predeceased by her husband John T. Williams Sr. in 2015.
Born Helen Eunice Manley on October 25, 1944 in Anderson County to John Cole Manley and Ruby Mae King, both deceased, she is survived by her sons, Richard Carroll of Wesley Chapel, FL and Allen Carroll of Greenville, Daughters in law Tanya Carroll of Wesley Chapel, FL and Purnima Tailor of Greenville. Her grandchildren are Alexandria Carroll of Alexandria, VA, Clayton Carroll of Wesley Chapel, FL, Courtney Carroll of Clemson and Prajol Topiwala of Lawrenceville, GA. Her surviving siblings are Jerry Manley of Laurens and Mary Ann Miller of Powdersville. Her deceased siblings include James Manley, formerly of Williamston and Carol Manley Black and Charlotte Manley Rector, formerly or West Pelzer. Nieces and nephews include Chris Manley and Stephanie Camputaro of Hilton Head, Shane Black of West Pelzer, Lisa Clement of Liberty, Dean Lusk of Liberty, Michelle Taylor of Greenville, Tony Lusk of Williamston and Kevin Miller of Piedmont.
She worked for years at Ye Olde Fireplace and Vince Perone's Restaurants in Greenville and later at Cryovac Sealed Air Corporation in Simpsonville. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and most of all, spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking for others and helping her friends and neighbors and was very charitable. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church before she became disabled. She donated her body to the University of South Carolina for Medical Research so that others might learn from her.
A service will be held at Sandy Springs Baptist Church on Saturday May 18th. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm.
Published in The Greenville News on May 17, 2019