Hennie Cox
Hennie Cox

Greenwood - Henrietta "Hennie" Gill Cox, 96, widow of Thomas E. Cox, died September 9, 2020 at NHC of Mauldin.

Preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Ann Gill Cox Turner; sister, Ann Gill Nannarello; and brother, George Alexander Gill, Jr.

Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth "Bett" McCleskey (Chuck) of Greenville; special grandchildren, Westly Pool Runk of Bluffton and Madeline Kennedy Sams of Nashville, TN; special friend, Jerri Alexander of West Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday at Main Street United Methodist Church, Greenwood.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
