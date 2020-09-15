Hennie Cox
Greenwood - Henrietta "Hennie" Gill Cox, 96, widow of Thomas E. Cox, died September 9, 2020 at NHC of Mauldin.
Preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Ann Gill Cox Turner; sister, Ann Gill Nannarello; and brother, George Alexander Gill, Jr.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth "Bett" McCleskey (Chuck) of Greenville; special grandchildren, Westly Pool Runk of Bluffton and Madeline Kennedy Sams of Nashville, TN; special friend, Jerri Alexander of West Columbia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday at Main Street United Methodist Church, Greenwood.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com
) is in charge of arrangements.