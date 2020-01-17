Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Myrtle Beach, SC
Henrietta P. Kopera Obituary
Henrietta P. Kopera

Greenville - Henrietta P. Kopera, 84, devoted wife of William "Bill" Kopera, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Born in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Korzoloski Potempa. Henrietta lived in Niagara Falls, NY for 50 years where she married her soulmate and favorite Polka dancing partner Bill. She was dedicated to raising her 3 boys and was always present, always encouraging, always guiding. After retirement, she and Bill left the cold winters behind and headed South to Myrtle Beach. Henrietta enjoyed the beach life living among the palm trees, going to shows, and walking along the ocean.

In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, she is survived by her three wonderful sons, Kevin Kopera and wife Aimon, Ken Kopera and wife Lisa, Bill Kopera and wife Ryan; granddaughter, Kelly Kopera, all of Greenville, SC; and brother Philip and wife Joanne of Lockport, NY.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
