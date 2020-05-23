Services
1938 - 2020
Greenville - Henry T. Cantrell, born April 24, 1938, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020.

A graduate of Parker High School, class of 1956 and a retiree of Duke Energy. He was the President of Duke Retiree Clubs of both North and South Carolina Chapters as well as the Greenville Chapter. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and a former member of Monaghan Baptist, where he held several positions within the church. He served our country in the United States Navy form 1956-1959.

Henry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mitchel S. Cantrell; two daughters, Dawn Williams (Tim) and Lynn Rogers (Dixon); four grandchildren, Brittany Hannon (Matt), Zack Williams (Emily), Clay and Austin Reeves; three great granddaughters, Braxton and Maddox Hannon, and Sawyer Williams; three step-grandchildren Maddie, Eleanor and Jed Rogers; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar C. and Thelma R. Cantrell; a sister, Maydelle Gebert; three brothers, Dan, Frank, and J.T. Cantrell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church at 201 Rock Springs Rd, Easley, SC 29642, or the Cancer Foundation at https://www.lls.org/.

The family will be at the residence.

The family encourages those at home to share your condolences on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
