|
|
Henry Clifford Turner
Piedmont - Henry Clifford Turner "Cliff" 83, husband of Joan Rogers Turner, passed away March 18, 2019. Joan was his childhood sweetheart, his lifelong love, and wife of 63 years. He is survived by his wife, three sons Steve Turner (Julie), David Turner (Yolanda), and Jonathan Turner (Jennifer), five grandchildren Rosemary Turner, Megan Basilio (Alex), Julia Fafejta (Eric), Amelia Turner, James Turner and his sister Alice Jo Olive. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Berkley Turner. There will be a private family service. Donations may be sent to Shriners Hospital and condolences to Legacy.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019