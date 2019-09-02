|
|
Henry E. Few
Taylors - Henry Esley Few, 90, departed this life on earth August 30, 2019, and has gone to his heavenly rest.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Ernest Gary and Rachel Annis Forrester Few, he was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, retired from BellSouth after 39 years, a member of Few's Chapel United Methodist Church, American Legion, and Telephone Pioneers.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Elizabeth Padgett Few of the home; three daughters, Rachel Elizabeth Stokes and Miriam Linda Little (Kyle) of Taylors, and Mary Amelia Stringer (Robert) of Landrum; and five grandchildren, James Michael Stokes, Elizabeth Katherine Stokes, Wilson Henry Stokes, Anna Grace Little, and Abigail Rose Little.
Mr. Few was predeceased by three brothers, Wilson Few, Benson Few, and John Billy Few, and three sisters, Odelle Few, Hazel McIntyre, and Thelma Rentz.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Few's Chapel United Methodist Church, conducted by Reverend John MacKeil and Reverend Don Hope. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29205.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 2, 2019