Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Few's Chapel United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Few
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry E. Few

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry E. Few Obituary
Henry E. Few

Taylors - Henry Esley Few, 90, departed this life on earth August 30, 2019, and has gone to his heavenly rest.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Ernest Gary and Rachel Annis Forrester Few, he was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, retired from BellSouth after 39 years, a member of Few's Chapel United Methodist Church, American Legion, and Telephone Pioneers.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Elizabeth Padgett Few of the home; three daughters, Rachel Elizabeth Stokes and Miriam Linda Little (Kyle) of Taylors, and Mary Amelia Stringer (Robert) of Landrum; and five grandchildren, James Michael Stokes, Elizabeth Katherine Stokes, Wilson Henry Stokes, Anna Grace Little, and Abigail Rose Little.

Mr. Few was predeceased by three brothers, Wilson Few, Benson Few, and John Billy Few, and three sisters, Odelle Few, Hazel McIntyre, and Thelma Rentz.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Few's Chapel United Methodist Church, conducted by Reverend John MacKeil and Reverend Don Hope. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29205.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now