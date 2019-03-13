|
Henry Hicks Lewis
Winston-Salem, NC - Mr. Henry Hicks Lewis, 79, of Winston-Salem, NC died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem after a battle with cancer. He was born February 10, 1940 in Winston-Salem, the son of the late, J. Harold and Elsie Hicks Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife of 54 years, Patricia Crouch Lewis in 2015 and his brother, Dr. Raymond Harold Lewis. He graduated from Greenville Senior High School in Greenville, SC, and attended North Greenville Junior College and the University of South Carolina. He served in the US Army. In 1993 he retired as owner of Ligon Electric Supply Company and began a second career as a substitute teacher at Walkertown Middle School, Reynolds High School and Reagan High School. At the time of his death he was a part time employee of Coe Electric & Plumbing Company. He was a member of Hope Moravian Church in Winston-Salem and served on the board at Bethabara Moravian Church while his uncle Rev. Henry A. Lewis was the pastor. He is survived by four children, Katherine Lewis Turman of Low Gap, NC, Jean Lewis Wyatt (Ricky) of East Bend, NC and Raymond Harold Lewis, II and Elsie Jane Lewis Corena both of Winston-Salem, NC; six grandchildren, Nick Wyatt of Los Angeles, CA, Petty Officer First Class Tom Wyatt (Seyda) of San Diago, CA, and Jason Turman, Ashley Flores, Dr. Carlie Turman and Matthew Joseph Corena, all of Winston-Salem, NC; two great-grandchildren, Kresten Flores and Jack Wyatt. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hope Moravian Church Graveyard, Winston-Salem with Rev. David Merritt officiating. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Hope Moravian Church, 2759 Hope Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019