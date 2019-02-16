|
Henry Lee Jamison
Greenville - Mr. Henry Lee Jamison, age 83, passed away on February 9, 2019. Mr. Jamison was born in Liberty, South Carolina to Mr. Lawrence and Mrs. Cassie Jamison. He was the youngest child in a family of twelve children. He attended school in Liberty, South Carolina.
Mr. Jamison was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Thanell Jamison, eight brothers (Mr. Roy Jamison, Mr. Claude Jamison, Mr. Jeff Jamison, Mr. TJ Jamison, Mr. James Jamison, Mr. Dewitt Jamison, Mr. Ernest Jamison, and Mr. Almo Jamison) and one sister (Ms. Floree Davis).
Mr. Jamison is survived by two sisters (Mrs. Ruby Lomax and Ms. Beulah Jamison, both of Easley, SC); a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Easley, South Carolina.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 16, 2019