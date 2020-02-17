|
Henry Winston Davis III
Simpsonville - Henry "Hank" Winston Davis III, 77, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away on February 8, 2020. Hank was the owner of H W Davis & Company real estate firm in Greenville, SC., his home for the last 50 years.
Hank had been active in the Greenville Democratic Party and the Greenville Jaycees, the Greenville IBMPC Users Group, and for the last two years had served as a commissioner on the MetroConnects Board.
Hank is survived by three sisters: Nancy Davis Thorne of Aiken, SC; Margaret Davis Crutchfield, Bluffton, SC; and Katherine Allison Davis, Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by two nieces: Melissa Jean Thorne, Troy, NY and Ann Elizabeth Bloj, Lafayette, Colo., and one nephew, Michael Winston Crutchfield, Fort Mill, SC. He is also survived by cousins W.R. Dick Bennett, Piedmont, SC; Scott Finley, Anderson, SC; Sara White, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Dr. Wil Davis, Holland, Mich.; and James Davis, Pekin, Ill.
A celebration of Hank's life will be held in mid-March. Arrangements, to be determined, will be found at the website of Mackey Funerals and Cremations.
Web: www.mackeymortuary.com
Address: 311 Century Drive, Greenville S.C. 29607
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020