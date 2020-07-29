Herbert A. Blassengale, Jr.Greenville - Mr. Herbert A. "Blass" Blassengale, Jr., 84, passed July 25, 2020 at NHC-Mauldin. He was the son of the late Herbert A. Sr. and Shida Watson Blassengale.Surviving: two sons, Felix M. Blassengale of Greenville, SC and Dr. Herbert A. (Carol) Blassengale III of Kingston, Jamaica; four grandchildren, Herbert A. Blassengale IV of Manhattan, NY, Kyle J. Blassengale, Colin A. Blassengale and Kestlyn Blassengale, all of Greenville, SC; one great-grandson, Adam O. Blassengale; and a host of other relatives and friends.The family request everyone please wear a mask.Graveside Service: Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.