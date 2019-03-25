Dr. Herbert "Herb" Earle Riddle, Jr.



Greenville - Dr. Herbert Earle Riddle, Jr., 72, died at his home on Altamont Rd. on Paris Mountain on March 21, 2019.



He was a son of the late Dr. Herbert E. Riddle, Sr. and Anne Newby Riddle of Greenville.



He graduated from Greenville Senior High School in 1964, Clemson University in 1968, and the Dental College of the Medical University of South Carolina in 1972.



Dr. Riddle was an accomplished pianist and organist. He practiced dentistry for over 40 years on Poinsett Highway in Greenville.



He is survived by his sister, Jessica Riddle Curlee of Greenville, SC; his brothers, Dr. Thomas Riddle of Versailles, KY., and John Riddle of Myrtle Beach, SC; and numerous nephews and nieces.



A visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford St., Greenville, SC 29609. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary