Herbert M. Taylor
Fountain Inn - Herbert M. Taylor, 92, of Fountain Inn, husband of Martha G. Taylor, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 starting at 10:00 AM at Cannon Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM in Cannon Memorial Park with military honors.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 24, 2019