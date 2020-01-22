|
|
Herbert William MacMillan
Greenville - Herbert William MacMillan passed away Friday, January 17th, 2020 in Greenville, SC. He was born Friday, March 29th, 1918 in Granville County, NC to his parents; the late John O. and Bessie Davis MacMillan.
He was an Army Veteran of World War II, 1st Sgt. attached to the 2nd Engineer Special Brigade. He retired from Mayfield's Rugs and Carpets.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church Fund; 1107 S Main St., Greenville, SC 29601
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020