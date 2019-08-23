Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the family home
Piedmont, SC
Herman "Bud" Bostick


1932 - 2019
Herman " Bud " Bostick

Piedmont - Herman (Bud) Bostick, 87, husband of Carolyn Sue Bostick, passed away on August 18, 2019. Born in Liberty, IN he was the son of the late Clinton Bostick and Marie Kuhlman. He is also survived by his sons: James Bostick (Martha) of Concord Township, OH; Mark Bostick (Michelle) of Holmes Beach, FL; Matthew Bostick (Michelle) of Easley, SC and grandchildren: Daniel Bostick of St. Petersburg, FL; Braxton Bostick and Charlotte Bostick of Easely, SC. A visitation will be held at the family home in Piedmont, SC on Sunday, August 25th 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Dr., Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019
