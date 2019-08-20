Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Herman D. Masters

Easley - Herman David Masters, 81, of Easley, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late R. J. and Leurinee Massingale Masters.

Mr. Masters was retired from Alice Manufacturing, after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Following retirement, he was employed with Cannon Roofing at the Oconee Nuclear Plant. He was a member of Arial Baptist Church and was a member of the Bates Masonic Lodge #189 A.F.M. He also retired from and proudly served our country in the US Army National Guard following a 40-year career.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Wadean Freeman Masters; his children, Roger Masters (Kim) of Pickens, Donna Owen (Mike) and Larry Masters all of Easley; grandchildren, Kayla Rampey (Dustin), Jessie Gillespie (Darren), Nicholas Owen, Jeremy Owen (Niki), Brandon Masters (Haley), Justin Masters, Savannah Masters, Braedon Masters and Tara Bell; and fourteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Lynn Masters; a son, Stephen "Steve" David Masters; and a brother, Roy Masters.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 20, 2019
