Herman Dewey Flinkingshelt Jr.
Greer - Herman Dewey Flinkingshelt Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
A funeral is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00, at Mackey Mortuary in Greenville SC. Rev. Bobby Inman Jr. will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Herman's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Children's Shriners Hospital at 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville SC, 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
.