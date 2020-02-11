Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
North Hills Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman VanSlooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman H. VanSlooten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman H. VanSlooten Obituary
Herman H. Van Slooten

Greenville - Herman H. Van Slooten, 94, beloved husband of the late Elly Stok Van Slooten, of Greenville, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Baarn, The Netherlands, he was a son of the late Fok Van Slooten and Janilen Huberts Van Slooten.

Herman was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and a member of North Hills Church.

Herman is survived by a son, Robert Van Slooten (Heleen); two granddaughters, Eleasa Hulon (Collin) and Olivia Berdugo (Kyle); and a brother, John Van Slooten of Australia.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at North Hills Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Hills Church Missions, 4952 Edwards Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now