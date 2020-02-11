|
Herman H. Van Slooten
Greenville - Herman H. Van Slooten, 94, beloved husband of the late Elly Stok Van Slooten, of Greenville, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Baarn, The Netherlands, he was a son of the late Fok Van Slooten and Janilen Huberts Van Slooten.
Herman was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and a member of North Hills Church.
Herman is survived by a son, Robert Van Slooten (Heleen); two granddaughters, Eleasa Hulon (Collin) and Olivia Berdugo (Kyle); and a brother, John Van Slooten of Australia.
A homegoing service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at North Hills Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Hills Church Missions, 4952 Edwards Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020