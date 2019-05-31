Hermine C. Aiken



Greenville - Hermine C. Aiken, loving mother and faithful wife of Julius B. Aiken, Jr. for 53 years, went to be with the Lord on May 28th, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late Allen Bill Cagle and Joyce L. Cagle. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina. Mrs. Aiken was a graduate of the First Class of Wade Hampton High School 1965, and graduated from Greenville Technical College.



Mrs. Aiken was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church, for over thirty years, where she taught both RA's, GA's, and vacation Bible School. She was also on the bereavement food committee. Those members who lost loved ones during her tenure, received lovingly cooked dishes from Hermine.



In addition to serving her Lord, she generously gave of her time volunteering her services as assistant Girl Scout Leader; Cub Scout Den Mother; and to the Botany Woods SAIL Swim Team, working in records, concessions, officiating; and later as "Team Mom" for the Paladin Aquatics USA Swim Team.



She was predeceased by her brother, Rickie A. Cagle.



Surviving Mrs. Aiken are her daughter, Lisa A. Boger (Christopher Kyle Boger) of Marietta, South Carolina, Julius Bates Aiken, III (Miranda B. Aiken) of Taylors, South Carolina, and her grandson Jasper O. Aiken, and granddaughter Kaylee Elizabeth Boger. She was the best "GiGi" and "Mama A" ever. Sister-in-laws, Pamela R. Aiken and Deborah K. Aiken, both of Huntersville, North Carolina; as well as her loyal furry friend, Rivers.



Funeral services will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with Rev. Neil Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm until 1:45 at the mortuary.



Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019