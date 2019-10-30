|
Herschel Andrew Smith
Greer - Herschel Andrew Smith was born in Tarrant City, Alabama on February 21, 1935 and died on October 29, 2019. He lived in the Birmingham, Alabama area for 21 years, and home was in the Greenville, SC area for the rest of his life.
Herschel's first love was his Christian faith, and he was a member of the Wesleyan Church all his adult life. He loved his wonderful wife, Evangeline ("Van") Pressley Smith, and his entire family. In addition to his wife, surviving Herschel are three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Herschel P. Smith (wife Sherri) of McAdenville, NC, their four children, Joshua (wife Ashley) and their three children Chloe, Audrey and Grayson of Boiling Springs, SC; Joseph of Austin, TX; Daniel (wife Kassi) of Shelby, NC; and Devon of Belmont, NC; Sheryl S. Medders (husband James) of Simpsonville, SC, their two children Matthew (wife Sarah) of Dallas, TX and Aaron of Simpsonville, SC; and Keith Smith of Atlanta, GA.
Herschel was very proud to have served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC during 1959-1961. Also, prior to and after his active service, he served in the Army Reserves.
After the love of faith and family, Herschel loved his avocation of church music. He began singing in church choirs at age twelve and continued all his life. Solo singing and men's quartet singing also continued for all of his life, and he directed the adult choir of Greenville First Wesleyan Church for fifteen years. For many years, he was called to sing at revival services and weddings throughout South Carolina and beyond. Herschel was fortunate to be able to sing in the Greenville Chorale for more than 20 years.
Sales was Herschel's life work, and after three brief jobs, he was employed by Blue Cross - Blue Shield of SC for 16 years, the last five years as District Manager. Then he built the Group Brokerage Department at Hunt, DuPree, Rhine, Inc. Then for three years he was an Associate of Coy Huffman, Inc. before retirement.
In May 1955, Herschel graduated from the Junior College Division of Central Wesleyan College (now Southern Wesleyan University) and later earned the B.S. degree in Business Management from University of South Carolina Upstate, Spartanburg, SC.
A lifelong love was Southern Wesleyan University, where he served on the Board of Trustees for over 20 years.
Faith and Hope are now realized! And now Love abides forever.
Funeral services for Herschel will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. The family will receive visitors at Mackey Funeral and Cremations at Century Drive from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday, November 1 and again from Noon until 1:30 pm on Saturday. Burial will occur at Woodlawn Memorial Park at Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Wesleyan University, 907 Wesleyan Drive, P.O. Box 1020, Central, SC 29630.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019