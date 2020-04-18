|
|
Herstine Nix Posey
Greenville, SC - Herstine Nix Posey, 84, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Bllie R. Posey, Sr. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born Travelers Rest, SC, she was the daughter of the late James R. Nix and the late Christine Mills Nix Jarrard. Mrs. Posey worked at the J.P. Stevens Slater Plant; she was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Barry Glen Posey and his wife Suzanne and Christopher Nolan Posey and his wife Monica; 3 brothers, Mike Nix (Joyce), Gene Nix (Helga) and Dicky Nix (Nancy); 4 grandchildren, Nikki Thornhill, Jason Posey (Tabitha), Amber Posey and Jamie Cole and 2 great grandchildren, Carsyn Cole and Kaitlin Shumway along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, Billie Richard "Rick" Posey, Jr.
A Private Family Graveside service will be held.
Friends are welcome to come by the mortuary to sign the register book, Monday, April 20th, 2020 from 9:00am until 4:00pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020