Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Resources
More Obituaries for Herstine Posey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herstine Nix Posey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herstine Nix Posey Obituary
Herstine Nix Posey

Greenville, SC - Herstine Nix Posey, 84, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Bllie R. Posey, Sr. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born Travelers Rest, SC, she was the daughter of the late James R. Nix and the late Christine Mills Nix Jarrard. Mrs. Posey worked at the J.P. Stevens Slater Plant; she was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Barry Glen Posey and his wife Suzanne and Christopher Nolan Posey and his wife Monica; 3 brothers, Mike Nix (Joyce), Gene Nix (Helga) and Dicky Nix (Nancy); 4 grandchildren, Nikki Thornhill, Jason Posey (Tabitha), Amber Posey and Jamie Cole and 2 great grandchildren, Carsyn Cole and Kaitlin Shumway along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, Billie Richard "Rick" Posey, Jr.

A Private Family Graveside service will be held.

Friends are welcome to come by the mortuary to sign the register book, Monday, April 20th, 2020 from 9:00am until 4:00pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herstine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -