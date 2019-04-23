|
|
Hester Mae Heaton
Greenville - Hester Mae Heaton, 92, wife of the late John Albert Heaton, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Willard Vance and Ellie Nimmons Wyatt.
She is survived by one son, Michael A. Heaton; a foster son, Curtis Heaton; one brother, Jackson Wyatt; and one sister, Ella Carter.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters; and two brothers.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 202 Wall Street, Piedmont, SC 29673. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019