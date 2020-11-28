Heyward Arthur Garrison



Simpsonville - Heyward Arthur Garrison, 93, husband of the late Mary Ellen Sheriff Garrison, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mr. Garrison was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church.



Mr. Garrison will be at rest from 2-5pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12-1pm at Fletcher Funeral Service.



Funeral services will be held 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Fletcher Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store