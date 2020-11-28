Heyward Arthur Garrison
Simpsonville - Heyward Arthur Garrison, 93, husband of the late Mary Ellen Sheriff Garrison, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mr. Garrison was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church.
Mr. Garrison will be at rest from 2-5pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12-1pm at Fletcher Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be held 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Fletcher Funeral Service.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.