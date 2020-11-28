1/
Heyward Arthur Garrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heyward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heyward Arthur Garrison

Simpsonville - Heyward Arthur Garrison, 93, husband of the late Mary Ellen Sheriff Garrison, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mr. Garrison was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church.

Mr. Garrison will be at rest from 2-5pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12-1pm at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be held 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Fletcher Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Reposing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved