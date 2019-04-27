Heyward J. Black



Greenville - Heyward Jacob Black, 89, loving and devoted husband of Frances Phillips Black, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 25, 2019.



Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Cecil and the late Ina Gettys Black. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Charlie Creek Nursery. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.



Surviving, in addition to his wife of 69 years, are his sons, Don Black (Libby) and Jake Black (Carol), both of Iva; a daughter, Ann McNeely of Easley; his brother, Virgil Black (Frances) of Honea Path; his sister, Laura Wilson of Anderson; Ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church, with Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the church, prior to the service.



Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary