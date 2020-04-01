|
|
Hollis Cecil Leeke
Simpsonville - Hollis Cecil Leeke, 63, of Simpsonville, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born on September 27, 1956, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Martha Hollis and Dr. Henry Thomas Leeke.
Hollis was a graduate of Hillcrest High School, Clemson University, and The Medical University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. He was the owner and operator of C & C Recycling.
He was a faithful member of Simpsonville United Methodist Church, a die-hard Clemson fan, and a loyal friend to many. He so enjoyed hearing from and visiting with long-time high school and college friends. He especially loved his family, in particular his many nieces and nephews, and was happiest when celebrating holidays together.
Hollis is survived by brothers, Terrell Leeke (Debra) of Greenville, Hank Leeke (Vicki) of Florence, David Leeke (Anna) of Simpsonville, and a sister, Caroline Corder (Bill) of Anderson. Also surviving are nieces Shelly Leeke, Casey Bernstein, Ashley Corder, Christi Corder, Kelsey Leeke, and Emily Leeke and nephews Jonathon Leeke, Preston Leeke, and Davis Leeke.
The family would like to thank the staffs of National Health Care of Mauldin, McCall Hospice House, and First Light, in particular Julie Lydia, for the excellent care provided to Hollis the last year.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Simpsonville United Methodist Church, 215 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Memorials may be made to Simpsonville United Methodist Church or to a .
Please visit www.CannonByrd.com to offer condolences.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020