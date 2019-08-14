Services
Hollis Theron Craft


1948 - 2019
Hollis Theron Craft Obituary
Hollis Theron Craft

Hickory - Hollis Theron Craft, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 21, 1948 in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Cora Elizabeth Sparks and Homer Auze Craft.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Michelle; brothers: Felix, Oscar, Fred, Jack and Joe; and a sister, Ellie Mae.

Mr. Craft was a retired electrician and a member of the Hickory Masonic Lodge #343.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonita Ray Anders Craft; son, Robert and wife Becci; daughter, Chanda and husband Greg; grandchildren: Linda Nicole and husband Shawn, Trystan, Annabella; great-grandson, Easton; brothers: Sam and Jerry; and a sister, Mary Jane.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Hickory Masonic Lodge.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Hollis Theron Craft and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 14, 2019
