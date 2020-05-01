Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Holly Hyers "Faye" Shedlock


1957 - 2020
Holly Hyers "Faye" Shedlock Obituary
Holly "Faye" Hyers Shedlock

Simpsonville - Holly "Faye" Hyers Shedlock, 62, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home. Born November 22, 1957 in Fernandina Beach, FL, she was the daughter of the late James Hollis Hyers and Gaynell Morgan Allen.

Faye was a graduate of Tri-County Technical College earing her LPN degree. She was employed with Ellenburg Nursing Center for 13 years. She then worked for General Electric Turbines and Michelin Family Health. Faye loved the beach, sewing, crocheting and her dog Tipper. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Robert A. Shedlock; daughter, Crystal Partain (Lance) of Anderson, SC; sons Ray Kelly of Iva, SC and Anthony Dale Kelly (Lacy) of Anderson, SC; step-sons, Robert A. Shedlock, II (Kristina) of Kissimmee, FL and Michael P. Shedlock (Aishah) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Brianna M. Partain, Alexander Partain, and MaKenna Kelly all of Anderson, SC and Trevor Kelly and Alyssa Kelly both of Iva, SC; step-grandchildren, Emily N. Shedlock, Anthony N. Shedlock and Alexis Shedlock all of Kissimmee, FL; and very special cousin/sister, Frances Haddock of Kings Ferry, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Steve Hyers; and very special aunt, Lucille Allen.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kim Gococo and the entire staff at GHS Cancer Institute for their loving care of Mrs. Shedlock.

The family will have a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in The Greenville News from May 1 to May 2, 2020
