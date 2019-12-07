|
|
Homer A. Aspray, Sr.
Lyons, GA - Preacher Homer A. Aspray, Sr., 91, of Lyons, GA, beloved husband of the late Catherine F. Aspray, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late John Aspray and Vivian (Carney) Aspray.
He is survived by his children, Cathy Stephens and husband, Jerry, of Vidalia, GA, Homer A. Aspray, Jr. and wife, Hester, of Travelers Rest, and Margaret Sebrana Alexander, of Lyons, GA; a brother, John Aspray, of Greenville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 15 great great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Homer was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Aspray Brown Jackson, James Aspray, Frank Aspray, and Robert Aspray.
Homer, Sr. was a Retired Evangelist and Pastor serving several churches over the past 65 years in South Carolina and Georgia. He was a member of the IBEW of Macon, GA. He was a dedicated servant for his Savior and a devoted father to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
A special thank you is extended to Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia, GA for their kindness and assistance. Thank you to The Oaks at Bethany, Meadows Medical Center, and The Community Hospice of Vidalia for the great care provided for our Daddy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019