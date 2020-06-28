Homer "Carlie" Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer "Carlie" Campbell

Greer - Homer Carlisle "Carlie" Campbell, 98, widower of Virginia V. Floyd Campbell, passed away on June 27, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Furman L. and Bessie Belue Campbell, he was a retired car dealer and farmer, a US Army veteran of World War II and a member of Northwood Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Steve Campbell (Kim) of Greer; two grandchildren, Mende Taylor (Kenny) and Carla Goodnough; four great-grandchildren, Zachery Taylor, Kendall Taylor, Lucas Vandewark and Lauren Hipp; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Campbell of Landrum.

He was also predeceased also by three daughters, Dixie Campbell Culbreth, Carla Kay Campbell, and Anna Meria Campbell; five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Northwood Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. David Cobb and Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens with military honors. The family request everyone please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 888 Ansel School Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Northwood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved