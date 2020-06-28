Homer "Carlie" Campbell
Greer - Homer Carlisle "Carlie" Campbell, 98, widower of Virginia V. Floyd Campbell, passed away on June 27, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Furman L. and Bessie Belue Campbell, he was a retired car dealer and farmer, a US Army veteran of World War II and a member of Northwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Steve Campbell (Kim) of Greer; two grandchildren, Mende Taylor (Kenny) and Carla Goodnough; four great-grandchildren, Zachery Taylor, Kendall Taylor, Lucas Vandewark and Lauren Hipp; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Campbell of Landrum.
He was also predeceased also by three daughters, Dixie Campbell Culbreth, Carla Kay Campbell, and Anna Meria Campbell; five brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Northwood Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. David Cobb and Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens with military honors. The family request everyone please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 888 Ansel School Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.