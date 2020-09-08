1/
Horace Beauford Sr.
Horace Beauford, Sr.

Lyman - John Horace Beauford, Sr., 96, of 202 Chelsea Nicole Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:45 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at First Baptist North Spartanburg. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Michael S. Hamlet, Reverend Scott Cannon and Mrs. Emily Staggs officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:30 - 03:45 PM
First Baptist North Spartanburg
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
First Baptist North Spartanburg
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
