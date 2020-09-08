Horace Beauford, Sr.
Lyman - John Horace Beauford, Sr., 96, of 202 Chelsea Nicole Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:45 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at First Baptist North Spartanburg. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Michael S. Hamlet, Reverend Scott Cannon and Mrs. Emily Staggs officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
