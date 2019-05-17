Dr. Horst Eschenberg



Greenville - Dr. Horst Hermann Heinz Eschenberg, 87, died May 15, 2019 at his home in Greenville, SC. He was born in Minden, Westfalen, Germany on September 4, 1931 to his parents Hermann and Frieda Weise Eschenberg. Following high school, he enrolled in University Gottingen in Germany but after one year he transferred to the University of Karlsruhe, where he received an Electrical Engineering degree in 1955. Dr. Eschenberg moved to the US and enrolled in Purdue University where he received his MS degree in Business Administration in 1957 and PhD in Economics/Business Administration in 1959. As a graduate student, he taught Economics at Purdue University. Upon graduation, he was employed by the World Bank in Washington, DC as an Economist for the countries of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and El Salvador. Over the next 30 years, he served in several positions including Senior Loan Officer for many countries in the Middle East and South America and was Division Chief for Iran and Afghanistan. Also, he was part time adjunct Professor teaching Economics at Maryland University.



While in Germany, he met his future and loving wife, Floride Cothran from Greenville SC, who was teaching English at a US Military Base. They were married in Greenville in 1956 and lived in Maryland until his retirement in 1989 and moved to Greenville. Also, he was proud to become a U.S. Citizen in 1991.For many years Dr. Eschenberg had a passion for flying gliders. He has flown gliders in many countries including Swiss Alps, Afghanistan, Egypt, and various areas of US accumulating over 3000 hours of flying time. He received the Campbell Award from the Mid-Atlantic chapter of the Soaring Society of America.



Dr. Eschenberg was predeceased by his parents, a son, Christian Henry Eschenberg, and a daughter, Caroline Margaret Eschenberg Brown, and her husband Woodrow Powell Brown. His wife of 62 years is his sole survivor. Dr. Eschenberg was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed attending Bible classes at every opportunity.



The family extends a special thanks to caregivers Ingrid Headrick, Sandy Corkery, Laura Cote, and those from Team Care Force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Donate Life SC, Executive Director, 22 Centre East, 4200 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29615 or Kindred Hospice, 15 Brandon Way, Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615, or any agency of one's choice. A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Jim Stephenson, Pastor of New Horizons Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11am at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in the Remembrance Chapel. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive Published in The Greenville News on May 17, 2019