Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
1933 - 2020
Howard K. Avery Obituary
Howard K. Avery

Greenville - Howard Kenneth Avery, 86, husband of the late Geraldine Oliver Avery, passed away March 19, 2020.

A native of Hodges, Alabama, son of the late Grover and Bonnie Gower Avery, he was a self-employed business owner and engineer. Mr. Avery was a member of Holland Park Church of Christ.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharon Mull (Mike); one grandson, Seth Mull and one great-grandson, Jonah Mull.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Graceland East Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Tuesday at the graveside following the service.

Memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
