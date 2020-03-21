|
Howard Roger Hrbek
Greer - Howard Roger Hrbek, 84, of Greer, South Carolina, unexpectedly but peacefully went to be with our Lord March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Norma Ford Hrbek of the home, a son Bradly Alan Hrbek (Shelley Clayton), daughters Cathy Lee Hrbek and Susanne Louise Hrbek Stewart (Hunter Allen), all of Birmingham, Alabama, and Melissa Hrbek Hyatt (Ronald Leroy) of Moore, South Carolina. Howard was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister Janet Hrbek Griffin (Eugene) of Birmingham, Alabama and a brother Rev. George Hrbek (Stephanie) of Cleveland, Ohio. Welcoming him to Heaven were his father and mother George and Bertha Hrbek and a sister Althea Hrbek.
Howard and Norma have been active members of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors for 40 years. He served as greeter, usher and was one of the original Gospel Truth singers. He has worked with Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Greer Food Kitchen.
Howard graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
He retired from Mitsubishi Polyester Film Company after 42 years of service in Sales and Marketing management. Howard was a lead usher at the Greenville Theater. He liked theater, biking, hiking, golfing and relaxing with his wife at their condo in Garden City. He loved his family, friends and most of all JESUS.
Here's how two of Howard's beloved pastors described him to me. One said "Howard was a dear friend, a good man, a fine gentleman and a committed Christian." The other said "As for Howard, a noble life, a noble death, how safe, secure, well and happy can a person be. You're blessed with cherished memories of a life well lived."
A memorial service will be held at Brushy Creek Baptist Church at a later date. If you wish, you can make a contribution to Brushy Creek Baptist Church or a .
