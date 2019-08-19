|
|
Hugh P. Atkins
Greer - Hugh Purcell Atkins, 89, widower of Sara Ellen Mason Atkins, passed away on August 17, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Henry Purcell and Opal Wakefield Atkins. He was a retired employee from Greenville County Schools and a US Air Force Veteran. Mr. Atkins was a member of Washington Baptist Church and served as a Minister of Music for numerous Baptist Churches.
Surviving are one son, Geoff Atkins of Spartanburg; two daughters, Kara A. Ponder (Brent) and Susan A. Reynolds (Tim) all of Greer; one brother, Larry Atkins of Wellford; five grandchildren, Andrew Atkins (Tara), Hannah Nester (John), Elizabeth Parris (Alex), Sara Ashleigh Ponder and John Mason Reynolds and two great-grandchildren, Mason Collins Atkins and Beckham James Nester.
Mr. Atkins was predeceased by two sisters, Sara Jo Sudduth and Opal Valeria Atkins.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Washington Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Richard Spearman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alex Parris, Andrew Atkins, Dr. David Sudduth, Jay Bryson, Bill Bryson and John Mason Reynolds.
Honorary escort will be The Richard Spearman Sunday School Class of Washington Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the loving care provided by Wren Hospice and Brightstar Care.
Memorials may be made to Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 3 A, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 19, 2019