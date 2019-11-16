Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Hugh Wallace Brigham Obituary
Hugh Wallace Brigham

Greenville - Hugh Wallace Brigham, 67, of Greenville, died Friday, November fifteenth.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late William Lowe and Eleanor Osgood Wallace Brigham.

Hugh graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School and Greenville High School, and attended Vanderbilt University.

He is survived by a sister, Louise Brigham Erhard; a brother, William Lowe Brigham, Jr.; two nephews, Bernard Erhard, Jr. and William Lowe Brigham III and their spouses respectively, Amanda Erhard and Amber Brigham; a niece, Eleanor Louise Brigham Wall and her husband, George Hampton Wall, Jr.; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Monday, November eighteenth, at six o'clock at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until seven-thirty.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November nineteenth, at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Springwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway House Building Fund, 415 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
