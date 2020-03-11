|
|
Huy Dinh Tran
Greenville - Huy Dinh Tran, 47, loving husband of Hien Kim Nguyen, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Saigon Vietnam, he was a son of Lan Tran and the late Hoan Tran.
Mr. Tran was a member of Our Lady of La Vang Catholic Church.
In addition to his devoted wife, Hien, he is survived by his precious son, Bao Tran, both of the home; aunt, Hong Tran of Vietnam, uncle, Hoa Tran, uncle, Nguyen Tran both of Greenville, uncle, Hung Nguyen, aunt, Anh Tran both of Spartanburg, uncle, Hop Tran of Vietnam, aunt, Loan Tran of Greer, and uncle, Hien Nguyen of Greenville; and several loving family members in the United States and Vietnam.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and will start at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with the Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. with the visitation following until 8:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of La Vang.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020