I. Lewis Langley, Jr.
Greenville - I. Lewis Langley, Jr., 91, died February 13, 2020. Born and raised in Lynchburg, VA, he was the son of the late I. Lewis and Elizabeth K. Langley and the widower of the late Barbara T. Langley who was his childhood sweetheart and wife of 63 years.
A 1951 graduate of Clemson University with a degree in textile engineering, he had a long and varied career in synthetic fiber production, filtration, process engineering, and sales while working with several companies including Allied Chemical, Rome & Haas, Phillips Fibers, and his own firm of Spinning Services & Systems from which he retired in 2004. He was the first to successfully spin polyester.
An Army veteran, Mr. Langley served in the 40th Division during the Korean War and later was a member and past President of the Korean War Veterans Association Foothills Chapter of SC #301, whose members were instrumental in creating the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Conestee Park in Greenville, SC. He also was a member of the famed Richmond (VA) Light Infantry Blues Army National Guard from which he retired in 1963.
Mr. Langley's many hobbies included turning precious gemstones into beautiful jewelry, gun collecting, writing, water skiing and even square dancing. His love of reading created a collection of more than 2000 books which the family happily donated to the Greenville Literacy Association.
But, his love of the Masonic Brotherhood led to over 60 years of active participation and leadership in over 30 Masonic organizations. His Masonic resume is so vast that his family fears they could never accurately describe it and so will mention these: Charter Senior Warden of Pelham Lodge #423; 33 degree Scottish Rite Mason; head of all four Scottish Rite Bodies; SRICF; and recipient of the prestigious Legion of Honor - the highest award presented by the National Sojourners.
Surviving are his son, Buist (Hope) Langley; daughter Elizabeth Langley; daughter-in-law Margaret M. Langley; grandchildren Isaac L. Langley, IV, Samuel G. Langley, Georgia L. Woodard, and Christopher A. Langley; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Knight Daniel and Joan Harrod; brother and sister-in-law Bruton and Anne Langley, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his son, I. Lewis Langley, III.
The family would like to especially thank the staffs of Foothills Presbyterian Community and Lutheran Hospice for their beautiful and loving care of "Papa".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , ATTN: Donor Development, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020