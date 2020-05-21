Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Bowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida J. Bowling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida J. Bowling Obituary
Ida J Bowling

Simpsonville - Ms. Ida Joetta Bowling, 76, of Simpsonville, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Maloy Brown and Corine Jones Brown.

Surviving: one daughter, Ronnie B. Hudson of Simpsonville, SC; two sons, Donald (Santora) Bowling of the home, and Kenneth (Rhonda) Bowling of Greenville, SC; one sister, Carolyn B. (S.T.) Peden of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Friday, May 22, 2020, 3:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -