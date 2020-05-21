|
Ida J Bowling
Simpsonville - Ms. Ida Joetta Bowling, 76, of Simpsonville, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Maloy Brown and Corine Jones Brown.
Surviving: one daughter, Ronnie B. Hudson of Simpsonville, SC; two sons, Donald (Santora) Bowling of the home, and Kenneth (Rhonda) Bowling of Greenville, SC; one sister, Carolyn B. (S.T.) Peden of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service: Friday, May 22, 2020, 3:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 22, 2020