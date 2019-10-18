|
|
Ida Jean Bouldin Stillwagon
Greenville - Ida Jean Bouldin Stillwagon, 97, born 09/24/1922 in Memphis TN to the late George F. Bouldin and Francis Hamilton Bouldin went to be with her Lord and Savior 10/17/2019.
Jean attended Central High School, Memphis TN and graduated from there in June 1939. Because her father died when she was 10, her mother worked long hours. While growing up, Jean spent a lot of her time in Luka, MS, with her Uncle Bunion and Aunt Laura Skinner. She cherished the time there and helped in the garden and raising chickens and other livestock.
When WWII broke out, Jean became a Nurses Aid for the Red Cross at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. During this time, she met a PA soldier injured in Okinawa and was in Memphis recuperating from his injury. One Sunday, this soldier from Connellsville PA attended First Baptist Church Memphis and they met. On November 8, 1948, Jean married Jack Wright Stillwagon.
Jean loved to read, she read novels, especially books about history. She was also a reader of the New England Journal of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital publications, where her oldest son performed his medical residency. If one had a medical question and needed an answer without consulting a doctor,
Jean was the one to call. Not only did she know some of the latest medical findings, but she also kept up with world events and the political scene. When discussing politics, it was best to agree with her or she would tell you directly why you were wrong.
Jean was very active at First Baptist Church Memphis where she was a member for over 80 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher for various ages as well as special needs children and picked up church members who otherwise would not be able to attend church. Jean was also a Cub Scout Den mother for many years, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was very active in the Memphis and Shelby County Republican Party and a member of the Memphis Cotton Wives. Jean's favorite charity was the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home, where on occasion she had children at her house for dinner and special occasions.
In July 2003, Jack and Jean moved to Greenville SC to be close to their children and grandchildren where she is now a member of Pelham Rd Baptist Church.
Jean is survived by her sons; Gary Bouldin Stillwagon of Atlanta GA and William Bruce Stillwagon (Hetty Susan Stillwagon) of Greenville SC. Also surviving Jean are grandchildren; Lincoln Caldwell Stillwagon, Laura Kathryn Stillwagon, James Wesley Burnett, Matthew Scott Burnett and great grandchildren; Olivia Grace Burnett, Zoe Morgan Burnett, Connor George Burnett and Parker William Burnett.
Jean was predeceased by her father and mother; George F. Bouldin and Francis Hamilton Bouldin. Her husband, Jack W. Stillwagon and grandson, Gary Bouldin Stillwagon Jr.
A private graveside service will be held for Jean on October 19, 2019 and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Rolling Green Village, Greenville SC
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tennessee Baptist Children's Home, 1310 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027, tennesseechildren.org
Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019