Ila M. Rainey
Travelers Rest, SC - Ila M. Rainey, 94, formerly of Travelers Rest, died May 4 in Knoxville, Tn.
She was a retired insurance agent for Stokes-Farnham.
Daughter of the late Bomar and Lourie Hembree, she was preceded in death by husband Charles Rainey, sister and brother in law Vera and James Balloch Jr. and lifelong friend Mary Bridges Phillips.
She is survived by a nephew, Jim Balloch III of Knoxville.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society or .
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest was in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on May 8, 2019