Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Ilene Ellison Pace Obituary
Ilene Ellison Pace

Piedmont - Leila Ilene Ingram Ellison Pace, 92, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.

Born in Palatka, FL, she was a daughter of the late Luther Pinkney and Leila Mae Fowler Ingram. Mrs. Pace was twice married, first to the late Carl Ellison, then the late Carl Brooks Pace. She retired from K-Mart as a sales clerk and was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Ellison Brown (Don) of Greenville; sons, Thomas C. Ellison, Donald E. Ellison (Sherry) of Piedmont, and James R. Ellison (Tracy) of Belton; step-son, Ray Pace (Cindy) of Hendersonville, NC; sisters, Pat Henderson of Blairsville, GA, Rachel Heidrich of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Ruth Brogren of Emerald Isle, NC; brothers, Richard Ingram of Allendale, SC and Horace Ingram of Temple, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Taylor and Whitney Brown; and great-grandchild, Logan Smith.

She was predeceased by brothers; Luther Pinkney Ingram, Jr., and Aubrey Ingram; sisters, Bobbie Jean Huggins and Mildred Ingram.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 9, 2019
