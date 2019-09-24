Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Pace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene C. "Jean" Pace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene C. "Jean" Pace Obituary
Imogene "Jean" C. Pace

Piedmont - Imogene "Jean" C. Pace, 74, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully from her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Born in Jonesboro, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Glenn Hillhouse and Myrtle Haygood Hillhouse. She was a faithful member of Scenic Hills Baptist Church where she loved to sing and Bible study.

She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Seltz (Perry), of Isle of Palms, SC, and Karen Pittman (Alan), of Piedmont; four grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Granny", Jenna English, Anna English, Kyle Dacus and Cailyn Dacus; and a step daughter, Sharon Pace, of Atlanta.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Mr. Franklin V. Pace, in 2018.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Greenville Memorial Gardens Chapel. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now