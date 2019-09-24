|
|
Imogene "Jean" C. Pace
Piedmont - Imogene "Jean" C. Pace, 74, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully from her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Born in Jonesboro, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Glenn Hillhouse and Myrtle Haygood Hillhouse. She was a faithful member of Scenic Hills Baptist Church where she loved to sing and Bible study.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Seltz (Perry), of Isle of Palms, SC, and Karen Pittman (Alan), of Piedmont; four grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Granny", Jenna English, Anna English, Kyle Dacus and Cailyn Dacus; and a step daughter, Sharon Pace, of Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Mr. Franklin V. Pace, in 2018.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Greenville Memorial Gardens Chapel. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
