|
|
Imogene Simpson
Greer - Imogene C. Trammell Simpson, 82, passed away April 30, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late J.L. and Fannie Mae Gilreath Trammell, she was a retired employee of Belk and a member of Faith Temple.
Surviving are her husband, Calvin Mitchell (Mickey) Simpson of the home; two daughters, Kimberly S. Gault of Piedmont and Nicole Simpson of Columbia; a son, Anthony Simpson of Simpsonville; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Faith Temple, conducted by Rev. Raymond Burrows. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:00-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Temple, 5080 Sandy Flat Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019