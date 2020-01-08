|
Ingeborg Anna Latham
Greenville - Ingeborg Anna Latham, 87, wife of the late Haskell Crown Latham, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Vienna, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Anna (Zobel) Mayr.
A resident of Anderson for forty years, Inge worked in retail and managed "The Standard" clothing store in the Anderson Mall. In 2010, she moved to Greenville to be nearer her family.
Inge leaves her son, Bruce Latham and his wife Wanda, of Greer; a daughter, Tammy Orr and her husband Jimmy, of Easley; four grandchildren, Steven Latham and his wife Analeisa (Dunbar), Jeffrey Latham and his partner James O'Leary, Tiffany Hayes, Taylor Hayes; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott Latham and Caroline Latham.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.
Memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020