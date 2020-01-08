Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingeborg Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingeborg Anna Latham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ingeborg Anna Latham Obituary
Ingeborg Anna Latham

Greenville - Ingeborg Anna Latham, 87, wife of the late Haskell Crown Latham, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Vienna, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Anna (Zobel) Mayr.

A resident of Anderson for forty years, Inge worked in retail and managed "The Standard" clothing store in the Anderson Mall. In 2010, she moved to Greenville to be nearer her family.

Inge leaves her son, Bruce Latham and his wife Wanda, of Greer; a daughter, Tammy Orr and her husband Jimmy, of Easley; four grandchildren, Steven Latham and his wife Analeisa (Dunbar), Jeffrey Latham and his partner James O'Leary, Tiffany Hayes, Taylor Hayes; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott Latham and Caroline Latham.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.

Memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingeborg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now