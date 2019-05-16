|
|
Inman Vaughn
Greenville - Inman Vaughn, 92, of Greenville, husband of Lilla Hilton Vaughn, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Born in Greenville, December 28, 1926, was the son of the late Avery Patton and Effie Orr Vaughn.
He was a veteran of the second World War, having served in the Navy on the USS Salt Lake City. After the war he went into construction working for Daniel Construction Co. and Huber, Hunt, and Nichols. He worked on the general Motors Assembly Plant, and also worked on some of the early construction of Cape Canaveral, (Kennedy Space Center) in Florida.
Mr. Vaughn is survived by his wife Lilla Hilton Vaughn. They were married 72 years. He is also survived by his two children, a daughter, Beth Chenault, husband Bill Chenault, Jr. of Kingwood Texas; and a son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Wina Vaughn, of Spartanburg.
Mr. Vaughn is also survived by five grandchildren. Lindsay Bolton, Candice Perkins, Lee Chenault, Courtney Vaughn and David Chenault. He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers Lewis, Frank, Joe Charles, (J.C. )Vaughn and sisters, Hortense Bridwell and Vestia Coleman.
Mr. Vaughn was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at Mountain Creek Cemetery at 11a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019