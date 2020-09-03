1/1
Ira McKinney
Ira McKinney

Greenville - Ira Lee McKinney, 92, husband of Helen McKinney, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ira McKinney.

Ira received his education from the Simpsonville Schools and Private Pilot's License from Southern Airways. He enjoyed owning and flying antique aircraft and was a member of the Young Eagles Program. Mr. McKinney gave over 100 children their very first plane ride. He served his country as a member of the Army as a Sgt. in a Basic Training Outfit during the Korean War. During his career, he managed various stores with the MMG Company in several states spanning 46 years and retired as Merchandise Coordinator. He was a Master Mason and Life Member of the Empire Masonic Lodge #213 In Mauldin. Ira was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Faith Sunday School Class, and the Forever Young Seniors. He also formerly served on the Personnel Committee, Cemetery Committee, Usher Board, and taught Sunday School.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by his son, Ricklan McKinney and his wife, Annie; grandson, Randy McKinney and his wife, Crystal; great grandchildren, Hayden and Jordan McKinney; and sister, Thelma McKinney.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Cassie McKinney Evans.

Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those who wish to pay their respects, Mr. McKinney will lie in state Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. and then burial in the Church Cemetery. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forever Young Seniors at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1801 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown






Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Lying in State
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Rocky Creek Baptist Church
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rocky Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
