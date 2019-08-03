|
Irene Wickliffe
Travelers Rest - Our precious mother Irene Mantha Hawkins Wickliffe, of Travelers Rest, widow of the late Paul Clinton Wickliffe, Sr., was blessed to live a life of love and service to her Lord and her family. She entered her eternal home July 31, 2019, at the age of 101 years, 9 months. What a celebration that was with Jesus and loved ones. Her faith became sight. Her time on earth was done, and heard her Jesus say "Well done my good and faithful servant".
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Preston and Mantha Leona Tate Hawkins. Mrs. Wickliffe was an inspector at Stone Manufacturing, and was a life long member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters: Judy Murphy(Frank), Margie Duncan (Tom), and Cathy M. Wickliffe; one son: Paul Wickliffe, Jr.; one sister-in-law: Madeline Hawkins; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six brothers: Charlie Hawkins, Alvin Hawkins, Woodrow Hawkins, Hugh Hawkins, Theron Hawkins, and Marion Hawkins; and one grandchild: Vicky M. Mullinax.
A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Locust Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Locust Hill Baptist Church.
Honorary Escort will be the T.E.L. Sunday School Class, and past and present members of the Paul Wickliffe Sunday School Class.
The family will be at the home of a daughter, Judy Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Locust Hill Baptist Church Building Fund or Bus Ministry, P.O. Box 759, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 3, 2019