Iris Goodman Scott
Greenville - Iris Goodman Scott passed away November 28, Thanksgiving morning. She was born on Memorial Day, May 30, 1932 in West Jefferson, NC to Daisy Burkett Goodman and James Mont Goodman. Following graduation from West Jefferson High School, she attended Lenoir-Rhyne College earning a 1 year certificate in secretarial studies. She worked 2 years in the office at Cannon Mills, Kannapolis, NC. Then there was a calling to a nursing career and she earned an RN at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. Being the only girl with four brothers, she learned at an early age how to defend herself in an all-male environment.
She met her future husband, Thomas R. Scott MD, when they were freshman at Lenoir-Rhyne, and married in 1955. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Jay M., Paul, Bill, and Kenneth.
Iris and Dr. Scott have two children, Karen Wareing of Simpsonville, SC and Andrew Scott of Chesapeake, VA. They also have five grandchildren and one great grandson. She enjoyed tennis, bridge, her church, square dancing, garden club and attending to her rose garden.
A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC at 1 PM, Sunday December 8. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aldersgate Church will be appreciated.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019