Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
7 Shannon Drive
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Goodman Scott


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Goodman Scott Obituary
Iris Goodman Scott

Greenville - Iris Goodman Scott passed away November 28, Thanksgiving morning. She was born on Memorial Day, May 30, 1932 in West Jefferson, NC to Daisy Burkett Goodman and James Mont Goodman. Following graduation from West Jefferson High School, she attended Lenoir-Rhyne College earning a 1 year certificate in secretarial studies. She worked 2 years in the office at Cannon Mills, Kannapolis, NC. Then there was a calling to a nursing career and she earned an RN at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. Being the only girl with four brothers, she learned at an early age how to defend herself in an all-male environment.

She met her future husband, Thomas R. Scott MD, when they were freshman at Lenoir-Rhyne, and married in 1955. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Jay M., Paul, Bill, and Kenneth.

Iris and Dr. Scott have two children, Karen Wareing of Simpsonville, SC and Andrew Scott of Chesapeake, VA. They also have five grandchildren and one great grandson. She enjoyed tennis, bridge, her church, square dancing, garden club and attending to her rose garden.

A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC at 1 PM, Sunday December 8. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aldersgate Church will be appreciated.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now