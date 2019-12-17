Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Greenville - Iris Anita Jackson, 94, wife of the late GG "Jack" Jackson, died Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Born in Springfield, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes Jumper.

Iris was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She worked as an administration office manager for Bob Jones University for 51 years.

She is survived by her son, Larry Jackson and wife, Betty, of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Darrell Jackson and wife, Alicia, Andrea Caldwell and husband, Matthew, and Eric Jackson and wife, Erica; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, Angie McElroy and husband, Gene, Libby Reed, Connie Holmes and husband, David, and Shirley Wilson and husband, Ralph; Sandra Willis; and nephew, Ken Jumper and wife, Sue.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM at Faith Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Private burial will be held.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
